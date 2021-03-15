Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 8.7%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.49. 103,088,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 199,735,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZOM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Zomedica alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.