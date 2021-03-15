Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
CSSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.56. 45,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,891. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
