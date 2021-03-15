Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CSSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.56. 45,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,891. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

