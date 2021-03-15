Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Update

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

