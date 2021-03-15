Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.00. 3,250,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.