Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $8.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 893,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.