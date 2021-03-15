Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $8.93. 1,019,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 544,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $242.22 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

