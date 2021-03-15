Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Up 7.2%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.25 and last traded at $100.87. 906,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 755,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

