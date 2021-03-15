Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.73. 19,153,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 56,352,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,758 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Globalstar by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

