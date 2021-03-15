Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 5,643,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,475,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

