Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Increases By 66.7%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:IMCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,344. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Infinite Group
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.