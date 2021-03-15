Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Increases By 66.7%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IMCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,344. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions that are intended to deliver measurable results to small and medium sized businesses, government agencies and commercial enterprises. It provides managed services that include managing edge operations and implementing complex programs in advanced server management, desktop and server monitoring and remediation, help desk and call center, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and project management.

