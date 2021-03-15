AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Trading Up 8.5%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s share price was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,641,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,340,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on MITT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

