Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

KKWFF stock remained flat at $$32.10 during midday trading on Monday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

