Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

