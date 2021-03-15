Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,877. The company has a market cap of $155.72 million, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

