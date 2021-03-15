Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post $607.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.73 million and the highest is $631.10 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on VSAT shares. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 335,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,832.50 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $23,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

