Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.62. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.