Arion Market Capitalization Reaches $77,112.92 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Arion has a market capitalization of $77,112.92 and approximately $159.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00454611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00061541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00095926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.36 or 0.00564498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,673,047 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.