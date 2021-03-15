Name Changing Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.17 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 174.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00049050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.34 or 0.00661981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00072459 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00035469 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 38,273,927 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

