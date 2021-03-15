The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.29). The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of PLCE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

