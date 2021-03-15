United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.65

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 329410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.