WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.99 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $16.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. 227,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in WESCO International by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

