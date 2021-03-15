CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading 11.8% Higher

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s stock price was up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 1,564,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 754,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis began coverage on CohBar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $93.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

