GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 2,044,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,763,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.21 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

