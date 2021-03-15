GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 2,044,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,763,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.
GRWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.21 and a beta of 3.09.
About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.