Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 10.3%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 1,516,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 870,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 703,543 shares of company stock worth $13,252,830 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.