Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading 12.9% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.40. 2,350,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,925,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $301.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

