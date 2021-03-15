Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Up 15.5%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) shot up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $26.98. 541,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 197,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrusion news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000.

About Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

