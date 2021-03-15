Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) Increases By 71.3%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the February 11th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

Get Colonnade Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Colonnade Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CLA traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. Colonnade Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.73.

Colonnade Acquisition Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.