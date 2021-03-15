Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 11th total of 427,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. 210,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

