XMax Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMax has traded up 44% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035136 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,235,678,811 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

