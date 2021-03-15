Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $352.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.90 million to $354.30 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $366.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of -173.48 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

