Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 176,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,814. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

