Solana (SOL) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Solana has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $99.40 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.18 or 0.00025151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00657390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035154 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 490,924,936 coins and its circulating supply is 267,255,788 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

