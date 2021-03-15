Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.38

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 4275536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUFRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

