Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 20.5%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s share price was up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 1,557,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 696,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.