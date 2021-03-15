Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 20.5%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s share price was up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 1,557,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 696,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.