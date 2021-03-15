Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.46

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 513768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

POAHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

