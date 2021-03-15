PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PPJE traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 52,423,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,623,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

