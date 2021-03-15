SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Up 71.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 11th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Separately, HSBC cut SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

SASDY stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 343,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. SAS AB has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.