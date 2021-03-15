SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Up 71.6% in February

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 11th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Separately, HSBC cut SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

SASDY stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 343,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. SAS AB has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

