Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks Sells 1,604 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$919,884.70.

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.74. 295,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

