Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.