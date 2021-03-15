Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,699. The company has a market cap of $468.44 million, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $128,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.