Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169 ($2.21).

LON MRO traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 178.20 ($2.33). 4,817,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,769. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a PE ratio of -16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

