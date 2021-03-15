0Chain Price Hits $0.76 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. 0Chain has a market cap of $36.76 million and $824,591.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

