$0.21 EPS Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

MNR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 319,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

