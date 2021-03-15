Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,068 shares of company stock worth $1,993,458. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 319,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,726. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

