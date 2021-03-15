Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ECEL traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.08). 26,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,717. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £263.11 million and a PE ratio of -214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.78.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

