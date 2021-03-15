Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shot up 6.5% on Monday after Barrington Research upgraded the stock to an outperform rating. Barrington Research now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Option Care Health traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.32. 1,146,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,046,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

