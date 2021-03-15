KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in February

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 11th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPTSF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.