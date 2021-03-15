HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Short Interest Update

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 11th total of 509,800 shares. Approximately 32.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $48,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HPR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 503,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.50. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

