Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

BSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,364. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

