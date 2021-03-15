Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
BSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,364. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.