Phoenix Global (PHB) Achieves Market Cap of $57.39 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $57.39 million and $4.90 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 99.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.51 or 0.00452062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00061189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00048579 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00661243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072182 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,492,642,215 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

